Israel Now Has Over 101,000 Confirmed COVID19 Cases - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 03:20 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Israel registered 1,140 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with the total number of confirmed cases now standing at 101,865, according to the country's Health Ministry.

As of Saturday night, there are 22,393 active coronavirus cases in Israel, 398 of the patients are in serious condition and 119 of them are on lung ventilators, the health ministry said.

In the past 24 hours, 10 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered in Israel with the country's total coronavirus death toll now standing at 819.

Over 78,600 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Israel.

On Saturday night, hundreds of protesters marched in Jerusalem to the official residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for his resignation amid an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Israeli police, seven protesters were detained during the Saturday anti-government march in Jerusalem; one law enforcement officer was injured.

