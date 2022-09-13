UrduPoint.com

Israel Offers Albania Assistance In Cyberdefense - Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Israel Offers Albania Assistance in Cyberdefense - Deputy Foreign Minister

Israel has offered assistance to Albania in protecting itself against cyberthreats, following an alleged Iranian cyberattack against Albanian government services in July, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Israel has offered assistance to Albania in protecting itself against cyberthreats, following an alleged Iranian cyberattack against Albanian government services in July, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll said.

"I spoke with Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka. I expressed Israel's appreciation for Albania's decision to sever its diplomatic ties with Iran, and offered to share our knowledge and experience in cyber defense. We will continue to tighten cooperation between Israel and Albania," Roll said on Twitter on Monday.

On Wednesday, Albania accused Iran of attempting a cyberattack against its government services in mid-July and broke off diplomatic relations with the country, giving Iranian diplomats a day to leave the country. Later in the day, US and UK officials also concluded that Iran was responsible for the cyberattack. The Iranian foreign ministry, in turn, called Tirana's decision short-sighted, adding that all the accusations against Tehran were unfounded.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Twitter Tirana Tehran Albania United Kingdom Albanian July All Government Share

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary chairs meeting to evaluate flood d ..

Chief Secretary chairs meeting to evaluate flood damages

27 seconds ago
 Serbia bans EuroPride march: organisers

Serbia bans EuroPride march: organisers

28 seconds ago
 UN Pursuing All Efforts to Get Russian Fertilizers ..

UN Pursuing All Efforts to Get Russian Fertilizers to International Markets - UN ..

30 seconds ago
 TMA demolishes 28 illegal structures around Dhamto ..

TMA demolishes 28 illegal structures around Dhamtor bypass road

31 seconds ago
 IG prisons and Special secretary Home department v ..

IG prisons and Special secretary Home department visit Central Jail Haripur

3 minutes ago
 Devastating floods in Pakistan to cause food secur ..

Devastating floods in Pakistan to cause food security crisis, disrupt global sup ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.