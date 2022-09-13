Israel Offers Albania Assistance in Cyberdefense - Deputy Foreign Minister

Israel has offered assistance to Albania in protecting itself against cyberthreats, following an alleged Iranian cyberattack against Albanian government services in July, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Israel has offered assistance to Albania in protecting itself against cyberthreats, following an alleged Iranian cyberattack against Albanian government services in July, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll said.

"I spoke with Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka. I expressed Israel's appreciation for Albania's decision to sever its diplomatic ties with Iran, and offered to share our knowledge and experience in cyber defense. We will continue to tighten cooperation between Israel and Albania," Roll said on Twitter on Monday.

On Wednesday, Albania accused Iran of attempting a cyberattack against its government services in mid-July and broke off diplomatic relations with the country, giving Iranian diplomats a day to leave the country. Later in the day, US and UK officials also concluded that Iran was responsible for the cyberattack. The Iranian foreign ministry, in turn, called Tirana's decision short-sighted, adding that all the accusations against Tehran were unfounded.