Israel Offers Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon Following Massive Beirut Blast - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Israeli government has offered to provide humanitarian assistance to Lebanon following a massive blast in Beirut earlier on Tuesday, Israel's Maariv newspaper reports.

According to the newspaper, the offer has been made through diplomatic and defense channels, under the direction of Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Earlier in the day, the Knesset television channel said that Israel was not involved in the explosion that took place in the port of Beirut.

According to preliminary reports, at least 30 people have died in the blast and more than 2,500 others have suffered injuries, the Lebanese minister of health Hamad Hassan said.