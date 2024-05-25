Israel Official Says 'intention' To Renew Gaza Talks 'this Week'
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) An Israeli official said Saturday the government had an "intention" to renew "this week" talks aimed at reaching a hostage release deal in Gaza, after a meeting in Paris between US and Israeli officials.
"There is an intention to renew the talks this week and there is an agreement," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The Israeli official did not elaborate on the agreement, but Israeli media reported that Mossad chief David Barnea had agreed during meetings in Paris with mediators CIA Director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on a new framework for the stalled negotiations.
Top US diplomat Antony Blinken also spoke with Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz about new efforts to achieve a ceasefire and reopen the Rafah border crossing, Washington said.
Talks aimed at reaching a hostage release and truce deal in the Gaza Strip ground to a halt this month after Israel launched a military operation in the territory's far-southern city of Rafah.
