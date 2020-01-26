UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Officially Allows Citizens To Travel To Saudi Arabia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:10 PM

Israel Officially Allows Citizens to Travel to Saudi Arabia - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Israel's Interior minister Arye Deri has signed a directive earlier this week allowing Israeli citizens to travel to Saudi Arabia for the first time in its history, media reported Sunday.

Leading Israeli publication Haaretz cited unnamed sources familiar with the decision as saying the directive was signed last Wednesday, culminating a process that has "been brewing for weeks.

"

Israelis will now be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia for up to 90-days for the country's Muslim minority to partake in Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.

The travel permission, Haaretz reported, is conditioned on receiving an official invitation from the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia, like most other Arab nations, does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. However, reports have frequently indicated some behind-the-scenes diplomatic cooperation as the two share common interests in opposing Iranian influence in the region.

Related Topics

Hajj Israel Minority Saudi Arabia Sunday Muslim Media From Share Arab

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

16 minutes ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

1 hour ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

2 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.