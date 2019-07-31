UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Okays 700 Palestinian Homes, 6,000 Settler Homes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 12:32 PM

Israel okays 700 Palestinian homes, 6,000 settler homes

Israeli ministers have given rare approval to 700 Palestinian homes in the part of the occupied West Bank under the country's full control while also approving 6,000 homes for settlers, an Israeli official said Wednesday

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Israeli ministers have given rare approval to 700 Palestinian homes in the part of the occupied West Bank under the country's full control while also approving 6,000 homes for settlers, an Israeli official said Wednesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the approval by Israel's security cabinet on Tuesday ahead of an expected visit by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

It was not immediately clear if all of the homes will be new construction or if some already exist and are receiving retroactive approval.

Related Topics

Israel Visit Trump Bank All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka is deporting Pakistani nationals, guy sh ..

2 minutes ago

Plunderers of national wealth to face accountabili ..

9 minutes ago

Puma ups 2019 ambitions after strong Q2, Man City ..

9 minutes ago

EssilorLuxottica eyes bigger future with GrandVisi ..

9 minutes ago

China halts individual travel to Taiwan: tourism m ..

14 minutes ago

Japan Airlines' quarterly net profit down 32%

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.