MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has greenlighted Jordan's request for additional water supplies almost a month after Amman made the request concerning water deficit in the kingdom, Israeli media reported.

The request was submitted several weeks ago through the joint Israeli-Jordanian water committee, as Jordan faces a deficit of water resources, according to The Times of Israel. Under the peace agreement concluded in 1994, the two middle Eastern nations have agreed on allocations of water from the Jordan and Yarmouk rivers, as well as on the mutual assistance to help cope with the water shortages by developing existing and new water resources.

Earlier in April, the Israeli Haaretz newspaper reported that Netanyahu had delayed the response in light of recent diplomatic tensions between the countries, particularly connected to the cancellation of his visit to the UAE as Jordan withheld permission for the prime minister's flight over its territory back in mid-March.

The move appears to be in retaliation for delay in approving the Jordanian crown prince's visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem supposedly after dispute over security measures.

However, Netanyahu eventually accepted recommendations of Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz and Water Authority officials to fulfill the request, media reported.

As per a scientific research provided by the US' Stanford University, Jordan experiences a deteriorating water crisis due to global and internal issues, such as climate change, high water demand and extensive population growth due to a flow of refugees, including 1 million Syrians over the past decade.