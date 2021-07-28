Israel OKs Vaccination of Children Over 5 in Certain Cases

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Israeli Health Ministry on Tuesday approved vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 years against COVID-19 in certain cases.

The ministry has provided health insurance funds and hospitals with new instructions on the vaccination of this group of children in certain cases, when, for instance, their infection with a new strain could result in a serious disease or even death.

Israel launched the mass vaccination against the coronavirus in December. The inoculation of children at the age of 12-15 years old was approved in early June. About 5.3 million out of 9.3 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated.