UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel OKs Vaccination Of Children Over 5 In Certain Cases

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

Israel OKs Vaccination of Children Over 5 in Certain Cases

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Israeli Health Ministry on Tuesday approved vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 years against COVID-19 in certain cases.

The ministry has provided health insurance funds and hospitals with new instructions on the vaccination of this group of children in certain cases, when, for instance, their infection with a new strain could result in a serious disease or even death.

Israel launched the mass vaccination against the coronavirus in December. The inoculation of children at the age of 12-15 years old was approved in early June. About 5.3 million out of 9.3 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

June December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi Int ..

2 hours ago

Payments under Ehsaas Kafalat, Emergency Cash bein ..

1 hour ago

Luxury Giant Kering Reports 54.1% Revenue Growth i ..

1 hour ago

US Repatriates 27 Cubans From 2 Interdictions Off ..

1 hour ago

110 more corona positive cases reported in Balochi ..

1 hour ago

White House Staff Prepared to Wear Masks Again in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.