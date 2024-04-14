Israel on alert as Iran warns against responding to attack

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Israel was on high alert Sunday after Iran's unprecedented missile and drone attack drew an international chorus of condemnation and sparked fears of a broader conflict.

Iran launched its first-ever direct assault on Israeli territory late Saturday in retaliation for a deadly Damascus strike, marking a major escalation of the long-running covert war between the regional foes.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned Israel against a "reckless" retaliation, saying one would be met with "a decisive and much stronger response".

Iran said Saturday's assault was itself a response to the April 1 air strike on Tehran's consulate building in the Syrian capital that has been widely blamed on Israel.

It remained unclear how Israel would respond.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that "the campaign is not over yet -- we must remain alert".

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed Washington's "ironclad" support for Israel, while appearing to guide its staunch ally away from a military response.

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles towards Israel late Saturday, injuring 12 people, the Israeli army said.

But almost all were intercepted before they reached Israeli territory, the army said, with help from the United States, Jordan, Britain and other allies.

The United Nations Security Council is due to hold an emergency meeting later on Sunday.

The attack came as fighting between Israel and Hamas raged in Gaza, and the latest attempt to reach a ceasefire in the war appeared to falter.