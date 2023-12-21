Open Menu

Israel Orders More Gaza Evacuations As Envoys Seek Truce

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Israel has ordered more evacuations in southern Gaza's main city as diplomats pressed on with efforts to secure a pause in the war that Hamas says has claimed 20,000 lives.

The United Nations said Israel had issued evacuation orders on Wednesday for large areas of Khan Yunis, where more than 140,000 displaced people were sheltering.

Israel told civilians to leave the north of the besieged Palestinian territory at the beginning of the conflict, urging them to seek safety in southern areas.

But as places for people to go continued to shrink, international outrage has mounted over the rising death toll.

The Hamas government's media office in the Gaza Strip said Wednesday at least 20,000 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory since the war with Israel began.

It said 8,000 children and 6,200 women were among the dead.

UN relief chief Martin Griffiths deemed it a "tragic and shameful milestone".

In the southern city of Rafah, where fireballs and smoke rose after explosions on Wednesday, residents expressed hope that truce talks would succeed.

"I wish for a complete ceasefire, and to put an end to the series of death and suffering. It's been more than 75 days," said Kassem Shurrab, 25.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Israel Gaza Women Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

24 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

50 minutes ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

10 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

10 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

10 hours ago
 Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawab ..

Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawabshah-1

10 hours ago
Pak chemical industry representatives attend confe ..

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

10 hours ago
 IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief ju ..

IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief justice's residence

10 hours ago
 Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Sa ..

Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Safdar

10 hours ago
 PIC imposes fine on PESCO CEO for not sharing info ..

PIC imposes fine on PESCO CEO for not sharing information with citizen

10 hours ago
 Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two ..

Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two injured

11 hours ago
 Nomination papers obtained by 82 contestants for t ..

Nomination papers obtained by 82 contestants for three Islamabad's NA seats

11 hours ago

More Stories From World