Israel, Palestine To Lift Mutual Sanctions On Agricultural Exports - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 09:00 PM

Israel, Palestine to Lift Mutual Sanctions on Agricultural Exports - Reports

Israel and Palestine have agreed during bilateral talks to lift mutual sanctions on agricultural exports, effectively ending their months-long trade war, Israeli media reported on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Israel and Palestine have agreed during bilateral talks to lift mutual sanctions on agricultural exports, effectively ending their months-long trade war, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Earlier this month, both sides toughened their economic sanctions on each other in the wake of Washington unveiling its middle East peace plan. The initiative triggered a strong backlash worldwide was outright rejected by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

According to the Ynet news website, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said that the flow of agricultural products from the Palestinian Authority to Israel would resume, while the Palestinian side agreed to lift the ban on the import of Israeli cattle.

The trade war between the two sides started after Palestine banned imports of Israeli cattle last September as a part of a policy aimed at decreasing the Palestinian economy's dependence on the Jewish state.

