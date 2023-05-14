Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Israel and Palestinian militants have agreed to a ceasefire starting Saturday night after violence continued into the fifth consecutive day, Egyptian media reported.

The ceasefire will take effect at 10 p.m. local time on Saturday (19:00 GMT), according to Al-Qahera news.

This comes shortly after Israel rejected a lull in fighting proposed by Egypt and other mediators.

The Israeli Defense Forces attacked the Palestinian exclave of Gaza on Tuesday as Israel sought to defeat the Islamic Jihad movement, which it accuses of targeting civilians in southern Israel. Dozens of Palestinians have died, including several high-ranking militants.