Israel, Palestinians Should Turn COVID-19 Cooperation Into Peace - UN Special Coordinator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israeli and Palestinian leaders should reject unilateral steps and advance peace amid the opportunities for it created by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Israeli and Palestinian leaders should reject unilateral steps and advance peace amid the opportunities for it created by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said on Thursday.

"I am encouraged that the COVID-19 crisis has also created some opportunities for cooperation," Mladenov told a UN Security Council meeting. "I strongly urge Israeli and Palestinian leaders to seize this moment to take steps towards peace, to reject unilateral moves that will only deepen the wedge between the two peoples and undermine the chances for peace."

As both sides are coordinating their efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 on the ground, they should recognize the existing interdependence and take tangible steps toward resolving the conflict, Mladenov said.

Despite the positive developments on the diplomatic front, Mladenov pointed out, the Palestinian authorities continue to face acute shortages of medical equipment.

In March, health services in the Gaza Strip ran out of 44 percent of essential supplies, in addition to the critical need for COVID-19 tests and equipment for intensive care units. In East Jerusalem, only two of six hospitals are ready to treat COVID-19 patients.

To mitigate the impact of the health crisis, Israeli and Palestinian leaders should consider the release of - or alternatives for - detainees who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, here including women and children.

Mladenov noted that the United Nations had launched a response plan requesting $34 million to respond to the public health needs of the COVID-19 pandemic in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Israel had confirmed 14,592 cases of COVID-19, with 191 deaths. In the West Bank and Gaza, 480 infections had been diagnosed, and four fatalities.