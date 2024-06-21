Israel 'pause' In Gaza Had No Impact On Aid Supplies: WHO
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 08:36 PM
A daily "pause" the Israeli military declared in Gaza to facilitate aid flows has had no impact on deliveries of badly needed aid, the UN's health agency said Friday
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A daily "pause" the Israeli military declared in Gaza to facilitate aid flows has had no impact on deliveries of badly needed aid, the UN's health agency said Friday.
"So overall, we the UN can say that we did not see an impact on the humanitarian supplies coming in since that, I will say, unilateral announcement of this technical pause," said Richard Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in the Palestinian territories.
"That is the overall assessment."
Over the weekend, the Israeli military announced a daily humanitarian "pause" in fighting on a key road in southern Gaza.
Days later however, a United Nations spokesman said "this has yet to translate into more aid reaching people in need".
According to the WHO, as of May 17, only 750 people remained in the city of Rafah.
There were between 60,000 and 75,000 in the Al-Mawasi area in the south of the Gaza Strip, where many Palestinians have taken refuge since the start of the Israeli offensive in Rafah.
Dr Thanos Gargavanis, a trauma surgeon and emergency officer at the WHO, said the UN in Gaza was trying to "operate in an unworkable environment".
Returning from Gaza, the UN Women's Special Representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Maryse Guimond, described the territory as a "world of devastation".
She added: "More than one million people in Gaza are in constant displacement" in the hope of finding somewhere safe.
However, the WHO's Dr Gargavanis said that "no place is safe".
Recent Stories
LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails
CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters
Economic growth directly linked with fast sustainable upsurge in exports: PM
Minister for providing egg-laying hens to farmers at subsidised rates
French left vows new taxes as snap election draws near
Stock markets drop as tech rally fades
IESCO notifies 2-day power shutdown programme
WB approves $535 mln for Crisis-Resilient Social Protection, LIVAQUA
Chinese Minister of IDCPC meets Army Chief
QUA alumni meet at Eid Milan gathering at Burewala
Shaheed BB always played important role for promotion of democratic values: Balo ..
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points
More Stories From World
-
French left vows new taxes as snap election draws near31 seconds ago
-
Stock markets drop as tech rally fades33 seconds ago
-
Southeastern Turkiye wildfire toll rises to 113 hours ago
-
Death toll in south China flooding jumps to 38: state media3 hours ago
-
Death toll in south China flooding jumps to 38: state media3 hours ago
-
Meloni camp pulls ahead of Macron's in EU parliament3 hours ago
-
Ukraine reinforces embattled hilltop town in east4 hours ago
-
Armenia recognizes state of Palestine4 hours ago
-
Five dead, dozens hurt in southeastern Turkiye wildfire5 hours ago
-
One dead after tax protests in Kenyan capital Thursday5 hours ago
-
Five dead, dozens hurt in southeastern Turkey wildfire5 hours ago
-
Pogacar confident in his UAE team to deliver third Tour de France title5 hours ago