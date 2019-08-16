Israel Permits Pro-Palestine US Congresswoman to Visit Grandmother in West Bank - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Israeli authorities granted on Friday US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who just recently was banned from the country on grounds of anti-Semitism, permission to enter Israel and Palestinian territories to visit her grandmother, national media reported

On Thursday, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said the government had barred two US congresswomen, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, from entering Israel due to their criticism of the country's treatment of Palestinians and calls to boycott Israel.

According to the Kan news broadcaster, Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri allowed Tlaib entry into the country on humanitarian grounds so that she could visit her 90-year-old grandmother, who lives in the West Bank.

Media also reported that Tlaib had requested the visit because she said this may be the last chance for her to see her grandmother.

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that it would show "great weakness" if Israel allowed the lawmakers to visit. After Tlaib and Omar were officially banned entry to the Jewish state, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said Washington supported the decision.