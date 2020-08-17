Israel planning UAE flights over Saudi: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel is working on opening a corridor over Saudi Arabia for flights to the UAE, following last week's historic deal to normalise ties

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel is working on opening a corridor over Saudi Arabia for flights to the UAE, following last week's historic deal to normalise ties.

"We are working with maximum energy, and we have already begun to work on opening an air route over Saudi Arabia, which will simply shorten flights between Israel and the UAE," he said during a visit to Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv.

"I estimate that we will reach an agreement that will genuinely allow direct flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai," he said. "It is a major revolution."In March 2018, Air India launched the first scheduled service to Israel allowedto cross Saudi airspace.