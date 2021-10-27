Israel Plans to Allow Entry for Sputnik V-Vaccinated Tourists From November 15 - Source

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The Israeli authorities have tentatively approved an initiative to allow entry for tourists vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine starting from November 15, the initiative is yet to be approved officially, a source in the Israeli government told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"During a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the initiative of Tourism Minister Konstantin Razvozov on admitting tourists vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine to Israel was approved," the source said.

The source specified that entry is expected to be allowed from November 15, but the initiative is yet to be "legally approved" by the cabinet of the health ministry.

Tourists will still need to submit a serology test.

Israel closed borders for foreign tourists in March 2020. In October, entry was allowed for tourists inoculated with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Sinopharm, as well as Janssen.