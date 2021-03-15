Israel Plans to Beat COVID-19 by Late April - Israeli Ambassador to Russia

Israel hopes to beat COVID-19 by the end of April, Alexander Ben Zvi, Israel's ambassador to Russia, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Israel hopes to beat COVID-19 by the end of April, Alexander Ben Zvi, Israel's ambassador to Russia, said on Monday.

"I think that by the end of April we will have a situation when we can say that we have beaten the virus, if there are no surprises," Ben Zvi said at a press conference in Moscow.

The ambassador added that Israel is already in advance of other countries in vaccination, adding that from the epidemiological perspective, the level of the country's security is quite high.

Israel registered nearly 820,000 cases of COVID-19 with over 6,000 deaths. With more than 5.1 million people having received the first dose of vaccine and 4.2 million - the second one, Israel oversaw one of the most rapid vaccine rollouts of anywhere in the world. Having posted an average of 9,000 new cases daily in mid-January, the past week has seen a significant reduction in cases with about half the number of infections reported.