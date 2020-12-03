Israel Plans to Open Embassy in Bahrain by End of December - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Israel is planning to open an embassy in Bahrain by the end of December, the Axios news website reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, for at least 11 years Israel has been maintaining a clandestine diplomatic mission in the country's capital of Manama, disguised as a commercial consulting firm.

In order to expedite the opening, the new embassy will operate from temporary offices.

In September, Bahrain and Israel signed a deal to normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties between the two sides, under the auspices of the United States.

Previously, the country, like many others in the region, shunned Israel over it seizing Palestinian territory during the 1967 Six-Day War.