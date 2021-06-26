UrduPoint.com
Israel Plans To Participate In Future Editions Of Moscow Security Conference - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:11 PM

Israel Plans to Participate in Future Editions of Moscow Security Conference - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Israel views positively such platforms as the Moscow Conference on International Security, where countries can discuss regional security issues, and intends to participate in its future editions, Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told Sputnik in an interview.

"In any case, such events, where countries can exchange views, discuss issues related to security in different regions � in Asia, in Latin America and, to some extent, in the middle East, � are always positive. That is, we always support such conferences, and, if possible, will, of course, participate in them," Ben Zvi said.

This year, the Moscow Conference on International Security, an annual forum held by the Russian Defense Ministry to discuss pressing issues and trends on the international military agenda, ran from June 23-24. In total, over 600 delegates from more than 100 countries were expected to participate in the event.

An Israeli delegation was not able to take part in the conference due to the pandemic restrictions, Ben Zvi said, but the event was attended by the country's military attaché.

