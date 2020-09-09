Israel Plans to Sign Free Trade Agreements With S. Korea, China, Vietnam - Senior Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Israel is planning to sign a free trade agreement with South Korea soon and is currently involved in similar talks with China and Vietnam, Deputy Director General for Asia and the Pacific at the Israeli Foreign Ministry Gilad Cohen said on Wednesday.

"We hope that conclude soon a free trade agreement with [South] Korea, we are also currently in talks [on the matter] ... with China and Vietnam," Cohen told reporters.

The diplomat also expressed hopes that Israel would be able to sign a similar agreement covering certain products with India, adding that the country expects to start negotiations on the matter with Japan and Thailand.

In late July, Charge d'affaires ad interim of Israel to Russia Yacov Livne expressed in comments to Sputnik confidence that a free trade agreement between Israel and the Eurasian Economic Union could be signed in 2020 without undue delay given the progress achieved so far, despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The negotiations are still ongoing, with the latest round held in early March.