UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Plans To Start Vaccinating Teenagers Aged 12-16 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:15 PM

Israel Plans to Start Vaccinating Teenagers Aged 12-16 - Health Ministry

Israel plans to start vaccinating teenagers aged 12-16 as soon as necessary permissions are received, Israeli Health Ministry spokeswoman Anat Danieli told Sputnik

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Israel plans to start vaccinating teenagers aged 12-16 as soon as necessary permissions are received, Israeli Health Ministry spokeswoman Anat Danieli told Sputnik.

"After obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals (from EMA, FDA) confirming that the vaccine is effective and safe for children, the vaccination process will begin, given the availability of the required quantity of the vaccine," Danieli said.

Earlier in the day, Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies said that their vaccine had demonstrated nearly 100 percent efficacy and robust immune responses during phase 3 trial of more than 2,200 adolescents aged 12-15 that exceeded results of earlier trials of participants aged 16-25.

The companies announced plans to submit the data to the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to receive emergency use authorization for this age group. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is currently authorized for individuals who are at least 16 years old.

According to Ynet, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein called this announcement by Pfizer and BioNtech good news and said that the Israeli government should approve the procurement of an additional batch of the vaccine.

Related Topics

Israel From Government

Recent Stories

WHO Says China's Sinopharm, Sinovac Vaccines Meet ..

4 minutes ago

Guterres sees role for UN monitors in Libya truce

4 minutes ago

Punjab University organizes 6th geological congres ..

4 minutes ago

IGHDS to mark Thalassaemia Day on April 27

8 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur urges to complete all running ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan envoy holds 3rd virtual Khuli Katchery wi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.