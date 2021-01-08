Israel Plans to Vaccinate People Over 16 by April - Netanyahu

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday that his country would become the first to end the coronavirus outbreak by vaccinating all citizens over 16 by April.

"The agreement we've made with Pfizer will allow us to vaccinate Israeli citizens over 16 by the end of March or even sooner," he said in a televised address to the nation.

Israel kicked off the vaccination campaign with the Pfizer/Biontech shot on December 20. A second batch is expected on Sunday.

"Israel will set an example to the world of how you vaccinate the whole country ... Israel will share statistics ... so that they pick a path to victory over the coronavirus," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister said Wednesday that he had reached a deal with another vaccine producer, Moderna, in a bid to secure millions more doses. The first batch of Moderna doses arrived in Israel earlier on Thursday.