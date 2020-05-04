UrduPoint.com
Israel Pledges $60Mln To Global Efforts To Fight COVID-19 - Netanyahu

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:20 PM

Israel Pledges $60Mln to Global Efforts to Fight COVID-19 - Netanyahu

Tel Aviv allocates $60 million to help global efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a virtual pledging event on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Tel Aviv allocates $60 million to help global efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a virtual pledging event on Monday.

"I am confident that Israel's leading research institutions, its world-renowned scientists and our unique culture of innovation can enable us to play an important role in advancing solutions on all three fronts.

And that is why Israel is pledging today $60 million to these efforts," Netanyahu said at the virtual pledging event for the Coronavirus Global Response.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 3.5 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally since the start of the pandemic in December of last year. The global death toll from the viral disease stands at over 247,000.

