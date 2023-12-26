Israel PM says no peace until Hamas destroyed

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Israel bombed Gaza on Tuesday after its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed there won't be peace until its Hamas rulers are destroyed and Palestinian society is "deradicalised".

The army said it had struck more than 100 targets in 24 hours, including military sites and tunnel shafts in central Jabalia and Khan Yunis in the south, as heavy ground combat continued.

The UN World Health Organization reported "harrowing" accounts of entire families killed during Christmas Eve strikes on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central area of the Gaza Strip.

Global concern has mounted and international calls for a ceasefire have multiplied but Netanyahu vowed to stay the course in an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal late Monday.

"Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarised and Palestinian society must be deradicalised," he argued. "These are the three prerequisites for peace between Israel and its Palestinian neighbours in Gaza."

Once the fighting ends, he said, "for the foreseeable future Israel will have to retain overriding security responsibility over Gaza" and build a "temporary security zone on the perimeter" of the territory.

Netanyahu had earlier visited Israeli troops inside Gaza, then reportedly told a meeting of his conservative Likud party that "we're not stopping... We're intensifying the fighting in the coming days".

The bloodiest ever Gaza war erupted when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7.