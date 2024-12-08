Israel PM Says Ordered Military To 'seize' Syria Buffer Zone
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he had ordered the Israeli military to "seize" a demilitarised buffer zone on the border with Syria after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.
The Israeli premier said a 50-year-old "disengagement agreement" between the two countries had collapsed and "Syrian forces have abandoned their positions".
As a result, he said, "I directed the IDF (military) yesterday to seize the buffer zone and the commanding positions nearby. We will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our border."
The announcement, which Netanyahu made while visiting the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights which abut the buffer zone, came after the military said it had deployed forces to the area.
Israel had already said the day before, as the Islamist-led rebels swiftly advanced across Syria, that its soldiers entered the UN-patrolled buffer zone to assist peacekeepers in repelling an attack.
On Sunday, the army announced a troop deployment there, citing "the possible entry of armed individuals into the buffer zone".
"Following the recent events in Syria... the IDF (military) has deployed forces in the buffer zone and in several other places necessary for its defence, to ensure the safety of the communities of the Golan Heights and the citizens of Israel," a military statement said.
Israeli forces "will continue to operate as long as necessary in order to preserve the buffer zone and defend Israel", it added.
The statement stressed that the Israeli military "is not interfering with the internal events in Syria".
Since the rebel coalition, led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, began its renewed offensive against government forces on November 27, Syrian government forces have left positions near the Israeli-held Golan, according to a war monitor.
Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said on Saturday that Syrian army forces had withdrawn from positions in Quneitra province, which includes part of the Golan Heights.
Most of the plateau has been occupied since 1967 by Israel, which later annexed it in a move not recognised by most of the international community.
In 1974, the buffer zone was established, separating the Israeli-held and Syrian territories, with UN peacekeepers stationed there since.
A UN Peacekeeping spokesperson said on Saturday that UNDOF personnel had observed "unidentified armed individuals in the area of separation, including approximately 20 who went into one of the mission's positions in the northern part of the area of separation".
The Israeli army said it was "assisting the UN forces in repelling the attack".
The UN spokesperson said that "peacekeepers continue to carry out their mandated activities on the Golan".
On Sunday, Lebanese media outlets reported an Israeli strike on Quneitra targeting an arms depot. The Israeli military declined to comment.
In a separate statement, the Israeli military said schools in the northern Golan Heights, in an area covering four Druze towns, would move to online teaching, also declaring a "closed military zone" in agricultural lands in the area.
Early in Syria's war, which began in 2011 following the repression of anti-government protests, rebel forces and jihadist groups had taken over parts of Quneitra province.
In August 2014, Islamist rebels attacked UNDOF and took more than 40 Fijian peacekeepers hostage, holding them captive for almost two weeks.
dms-myl-dcp/ysm
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership result18 seconds ago
-
Syria's new leaders must ensure 'atrocities' not repeated: UN investigators21 seconds ago
-
Damascus embassy of Assad ally Iran vandalised27 seconds ago
-
Norris wins in Abu Dhabi, McLaren seal constructors' title39 seconds ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results43 seconds ago
-
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix results59 seconds ago
-
Trump touts tariffs, mass deportations and NATO skepticism in TV interview1 minute ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table11 minutes ago
-
Book of Xi Jinping's discourses on upholding, improving people's congress system published21 minutes ago
-
China closely follows situation in Syria: Chinese Foreign Ministry21 minutes ago
-
Verstappen penalised after Piastri collision in Abu Dhabi3 hours ago
-
Turkey offers to help 'guarantee security' in Syria3 hours ago