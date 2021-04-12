Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted on Monday Israel's determination to continue defending itself against "Iran's aggression and terrorism," describing the Iranian government as the biggest threat in the Middle East

"In the Middle East there is no threat that is more serious, more dangerous, more pressing than that posed by the fanatical regime in Iran," Netanyahu said at a joint briefing with the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The prime minister stressed that Israel shares the United States' stance that Iran "must never possess nuclear weapons.

"

"My policy as Prime Minister of Israel is clear. I will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability, to carry out its genocidal goal of eliminating Israel. And Israel will continue to defend itself against Iran's aggression and terrorism," Netanyahu said.

On Sunday, Iran reported an incident at its Natanz nuclear plant which has affected the facility's electricity distribution network in what Iran's vice president and atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, described as "nuclear terrorism." Tehran claims the "accident" was planned by Israel.