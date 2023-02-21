UrduPoint.com

Israel, Poland 'Very Close' To Restoring Bilateral Relations - Israeli Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Israel is "very close" to conclude an agreement to fully restore diplomatic ties with Poland after a series of ups and downs in bilateral relations, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Tuesday.

"We are very close to having an agreement with the Polish government. It's a mutual interest that relations will be stronger," Cohen told the i24news broadcaster.

Israel and Poland have had turbulent relations in recent years. In the summer of 2021, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a controversial law affecting, among other things, the restitution rights of Jewish victims of World War II.

In August, then-Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced the recall of Israel's ambassador in Warsaw after the law went into effect.

In July 2022, Duda announced that Poland and Israel had initiated the process of normalizing bilateral relations, and would mutually reinstate ambassadors. In October 2022, however, there was another flare-up in tensions over Poland's suspension of Holocaust education trips for Israeli students due to armed guards accompanying them. Relations began to thaw again after Warsaw proposed on February 8 that Israel resume Holocaust memorial tours in the country for Israeli high school students.

