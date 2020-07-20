UrduPoint.com
Israel Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Threats Against Netanyahu, Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

Israel Police Arrest Suspect in Connection With Threats Against Netanyahu, Officials

Israeli police have arrested an individual suspected of spreading threats on the internet against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials, the police said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Israeli police have arrested an individual suspected of spreading threats on the internet against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials, the police said on Monday.

"A cyberpolice unit has detained a 23-year-old suspect from Netanya after he had sent threatening messages ... to government officials, including the prime minister," the police wrote on Twitter, adding that the case was submitted to the Public Prosecutor's office.

The suspect will stand trial in Israel's city of Rishon Le Tsiyon.

Netanyahu has repeatedly filed complaints with the police over a series of threats addressed to him and members of his family. In response to the most recent request submitted by the prime minister in early June, the police arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of publishing a post on social media with threats.

Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that the suspect was a soldier of the Israel Defense Forces.

