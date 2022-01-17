UrduPoint.com

Israel Police In Standoff With Palestinians Over Jerusalem Eviction

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Israel police in standoff with Palestinians over Jerusalem eviction

Israeli police were in a standoff Monday with a Palestinian man who carried a gas canister onto the roof of his home in a Jerusalem flashpoint district as his family faced eviction

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Israeli police were in a standoff Monday with a Palestinian man who carried a gas canister onto the roof of his home in a Jerusalem flashpoint district as his family faced eviction.

Israeli media reported that Mohammed Salhiya had threatened to set himself on fire if the eviction order from Sheikh Jarrah area of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem was carried out.

Salhiya's family has been facing an eviction threat since 2017, when the land where his home sits was allocated for school construction.

Police and the Jerusalem municipality said in a joint statement delegates went to the home early Monday to carry out an eviction order after the Salhiyas ignored "countless opportunities" to vacate the land as ordered.

"We've been in this home since the 1950s," said Salhiya family member Abdallah Ikermawi from the roof of the home.

"We don't have anywhere to go," he said in quotes provided by the Sheikh Jarrah Committee organisation, adding that the family was made up of 15 people, including children.

An 11-day Gaza war between Israel and the Palestinians erupted last year, fuelled by anger in Sheikh Jarrah where families battled eviction orders.

Police said their "negotiators" were at the Salhiya home after several residents of the house "began to fortify themselves with a gas canister and other flammable material".

Witnesses told AFP that clashes between security forces and locals erupted after the police arrived but later eased.

Hundreds of Palestinians are facing evictions from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah and other east Jerusalem neighbourhoods.

Circumstances surrounding the evictions threats vary.

Related Topics

Fire Police Israel Threatened Gaza Jerusalem Man Gas 2017 Family Media From

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Pakistan today

Gold rates in Pakistan today

6 minutes ago
 Indian states clamour for Tesla plant after Musk t ..

Indian states clamour for Tesla plant after Musk tweet

1 minute ago
 China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites cat ..

China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites catastrophic consequences'

1 minute ago
 Russia Expects to Receive Response to Security Pro ..

Russia Expects to Receive Response to Security Proposals in Next Few Days - Lavr ..

1 minute ago
 Russia-China Friendship Not Directed Against West ..

Russia-China Friendship Not Directed Against West - Lavrov

10 minutes ago
 Baerbock to Discuss Arms Supplies to Ukraine in Ki ..

Baerbock to Discuss Arms Supplies to Ukraine in Kiev, Germany's Stance Unchanged ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.