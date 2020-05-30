UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Police Kill Palestinian They Mistakenly Thought Was Armed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:03 PM

Israel police kill Palestinian they mistakenly thought was armed

Israeli police in annexed east Jerusalem on Saturday shot dead a Palestinian with special needs they mistakenly thought was armed with a pistol, Israeli and Palestinian sources said

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Israeli police in annexed east Jerusalem on Saturday shot dead a Palestinian with special needs they mistakenly thought was armed with a pistol, Israeli and Palestinian sources said.

The incident happened in the alleys of the walled Old City near Lions' Gate, an access point mainly used by Palestinians.

"Police units on patrol there spotted a suspect with a suspicious object that looked like a pistol," an Israeli police statement said.

"They called upon him to stop and began to chase after him on foot. During the chase, officers also opened fire at the suspect, who was neutralised.

"No weapon was found at the scene after the area was searched," the statement said.

The Palestinians' official news agency Wafa identified the dead man as Eyad Hallak, a resident of the Wadi Joz neighbourhood of east Jerusalem with special needs.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Jerusalem Man Weapon

Recent Stories

Russia to Spend Over $7Bln in Total to Fight Coron ..

2 minutes ago

Tottenham's Parrott set to miss Premier League res ..

2 minutes ago

Fine imposed on 19 cattle pen owners

2 minutes ago

Former US first lady is heartbroken over death of ..

22 minutes ago

Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund Committee approve ..

2 minutes ago

ColorOS 7 (Android 10) Official Version Arrives to ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.