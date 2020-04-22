Israel police kill Palestinian who allegedly launched van, stabbing attack

A Palestinian man was shot dead Wednesday after he allegedly hit an Israeli police officer with a van at a West Bank checkpoint and then stabbed him with a pair of scissors, police said

A pipe bomb was found at the scene which the attacker had apparently intended to hurl at the officers, police said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished a "speedy recovery" to the policeman -- who was taken to hospital but was not in a life-threatening condition -- and congratulated the forces who had "acted speedily and neutralised the terrorist".

A video published online showed the van hitting the officer and the driver getting out and chasing him with a sharp object in his hands.

Other officers at the checkpoint then opened fire on the man, who initially kept running.