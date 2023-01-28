Israel Police Say 7 Killed in Jerusalem Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The Israel Police said seven people had been killed in the attack in East Jerusalem.

Earlier, the police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem. Local media reported that at least eight people had been killed and 10 injured as a result of shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood.

"Seven innocent people were slaughtered and more were injured as result of the terror attack" the police said on Twitter.