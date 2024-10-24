Israel Pounds Beirut, Levels Residential Complex: State Media
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Israel unleashed a wave of air strikes on Hezbollah's southern Beirut stronghold on Wednesday night, Lebanese state media said, as the Iran-Hezbollah war reached its one-month mark.
With six buildings levelled in at least 17 Israeli raids, the strikes mark one of the most brutal nights in the capital's southern suburbs since the war erupted on September 23.
Separately, Syria's state media reported Israeli air strikes on a residential building in Damascus and a military site in Homs that killed a soldier and wounded seven others.
The raids came after United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a visit to Israel, told the US ally to avoid further escalation with Iran.
Israel is fighting Palestinian fighter group Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon and has vowed to retaliate against Iran for an October 1 missile attack.
In Lebanon, the official National news Agency reported at least 17 Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, calling the raids "the most violent in the area since the beginning of the war".
Six buildings were destroyed around the suburb of Laylaki, NNA said, including a residential complex hit by four Israeli strikes "causing a large fire".
AFPTV footage showed a massive explosion followed by smaller blasts in the embattled suburb after the Israeli army issued an Arabic-language evacuation warning for the area, where Hezbollah holds sway.
There was no warning, however, for a strike that hit the Jnah neighbourhood in southern Beirut.
That strike killed one person and wounded five others, according to Lebanon's health ministry.
- 'The whole city shook' -
In southern Lebanon, Israeli strikes pounded Tyre, leaving swaths of its centre in ruins and sparking a new exodus from the once vibrant coastal city.
"The whole city shook," said resident Rana, who fled to the seafront after the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning.
Bilal Kashmar of Tyre's disaster management unit said seven buildings were levelled and more than 400 apartments damaged.
"You could say that the entire city of Tyre is being evacuated," he told AFP.
Black smoke was seen rising from several neighbourhoods, with some areas just 500 metres (550 yards) from the city's ancient ruins.
UNESCO said it was "closely following" the conflict's impact on Tyre's World Heritage site.
Blinken's visit to the region, his 11th since the Gaza war began, was part of continued US efforts to end the war and limit its regional fallout.
