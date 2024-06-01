Israel Pounds Gaza After Biden Outlines Ceasefire Plan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Israeli forces hammered Rafah in southern Gaza with tanks and artillery Saturday, hours after US President Joe Biden said Israel was offering a new roadmap towards a full ceasefire.
Shortly after Biden's announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted his country would still pursue the war until it had reached all its aims, including the destruction of Hamas.
Hamas, meanwhile, said it "considers positively" the plan laid out by Biden.
In his first major address outlining a possible end to the conflict, the US president said Israel's three-stage offer would begin with a six-week phase that would see Israeli forces withdraw from all populated areas of Gaza.
It would also see the "release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, the wounded, in exchange for (the) release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners".
Israel and the Palestinians would then negotiate during those six weeks for a lasting ceasefire -- but the truce would continue while the talks remained underway, Biden said.
The US leader urged Hamas to accept the Israeli offer. "It's time for this war to end, for the day after to begin," he said, in comments echoed by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.
Hamas in a statement on Friday evening said it "considers positively" Biden's speech regarding "a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, reconstruction and the exchange of prisoners".
Recent Stories
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
More Stories From World
-
Dortmund dream of shocking Real Madrid in Champions League final10 minutes ago
-
Millions suffer through heatwave on last day of India election60 minutes ago
-
Russian missiles and drones target Ukrainian energy sites60 minutes ago
-
Zelensky arrives at Singapore security forum1 hour ago
-
Tens of thousands of South Koreans celebrate Pride despite backlash1 hour ago
-
South Africa's ANC loses majority, seeks coalition2 hours ago
-
Hurricanes top Super Rugby final standings but Crusaders ousted2 hours ago
-
Zelensky to address Singapore security forum in person: organisers to AFP2 hours ago
-
El Salvador's 'all-powerful' Bukele starts second term2 hours ago
-
Tens of thousands of South Koreans celebrate Pride despite backlash3 hours ago
-
S&P downgrades French credit rating in blow to Macron3 hours ago
-
Hindu holy city votes as India's six-week election ends3 hours ago