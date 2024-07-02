Israel pounds Gaza after evacuation order

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Israeli forces carried out deadly strikes Tuesday on southern Gaza after issuing an evacuation order which a UN agency said would impact 250,000 Palestinians.

Witnesses reported intense bombing and shelling around Khan Yunis, southern Gaza's main city, from which Israeli troops withdrew in early April after a devastating months-long battle.

A hospital source in the city said shelling killed eight people and wounded more than 30 others.