Israel Pounds Gaza After Evacuation Order

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Israel pounds Gaza after evacuation order

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Israeli forces carried out deadly strikes Tuesday on southern Gaza after issuing an evacuation order which a UN agency said would impact 250,000 Palestinians.

Witnesses reported intense bombing and shelling around Khan Yunis, southern Gaza's main city, from which Israeli troops withdrew in early April after a devastating months-long battle.

A hospital source in the city said shelling killed eight people and wounded more than 30 others.

