Israel pounds Gaza and Lebanon after Iran strikes

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Israel bombarded Hezbollah and Hamas targets in Lebanon and Gaza on Sunday, with no respite in the conflict one day after its strikes on Iran raised fears of a broader war.

The Israeli military said it had killed 70 Hezbollah fighters and struck 120 targets in southern Lebanon and carried out "precision strikes" on weapons factories and storage facilities in the group's southern Beirut stronghold over the past day.

In Gaza, it said, it had eliminated "40 terrorists over the past day". Correspondents and witnesses in Gaza confirmed that the north of the Palestinian territory had been hit.

Following Saturday's Israeli air strikes, which killed at least four soldiers, Iran said it had a "duty" to respond, but its military said it was prioritising a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also seemed to indicate that Israel was done striking Iran, saying the attack on Saturday was "precise and powerful, achieving all of its objectives".

In Gaza, which UN human rights chief Volker Turk says is facing its "darkest hour", Israeli forces are again carrying out a ground and air campaign in the north that they say aims to prevent Hamas from regrouping.