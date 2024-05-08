Israel Pounds Gaza As Truce Talks Resume
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Israel bombarded the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah, where it has launched a ground incursion, as talks resumed Wednesday in Cairo aimed at agreeing the terms of a truce in the seven-month war.
Despite international objections, Israel sent tanks into Rafah on Tuesday and seized the nearby crossing into Egypt that is the main conduit for aid into the besieged Palestinian territory.
The White House condemned the interruption to humanitarian deliveries, with a senior US official later revealing Washington had paused a shipment of bombs last week after Israel failed to address US concerns over its Rafah plans.
The Israeli military said hours later it was reopening another major aid crossing into Gaza, Kerem Shalom, as well as the Erez crossing.
But the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said the Kerem Shalom crossing -- which Israel shut after a rocket attack killed four soldiers on Sunday -- remained closed.
It came after a night of heavy Israeli strikes and shelling across Gaza. AFPTV footage showed Palestinians scrambling in the dark to pull survivors, bloodied and caked in dust, out from under the rubble of a Rafah building.
"We are living in Rafah in extreme fear and endless anxiety as the occupation army keeps firing artillery shells indiscriminately," said Muhanad Ahmad Qishta, 29.
"Rafah is a witnessing a very large displacement, as places the Israeli army claims to be safe are also being bombed," he told AFP.
Al-Ahli hospital said a strike on an apartment in devastated Gaza City killed seven members of the same family and wounded several other people.
Recent Stories
50MP is Better than 200MP?
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
More Stories From World
-
Russia says it captured two more villages in Ukraine48 minutes ago
-
Russia 'cannot' investigate AFP journalist's 2023 killing in Ukraine: Kremlin58 minutes ago
-
Indonesia April temperatures hottest in four decades: weather agency1 hour ago
-
Bangladesh recall Shakib for last two Zimbabwe T20s1 hour ago
-
11 Hajj flights carrying 2,160 Pakistani pilgrims to land in Madinah on Thursday1 hour ago
-
Leading Pakistani media group publishes 60th episode of BRI column2 hours ago
-
Fighter jet crashes at Singapore airbase2 hours ago
-
April temperatures in Indonesia hottest for more than four decades2 hours ago
-
Dozens of cholera cases reported in flood-hit Kenya2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh recall Shakib for last two Zimbabwe T20s2 hours ago
-
Ukraine warns of outages after 'massive' attack on power plants2 hours ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza as truce talks resume2 hours ago