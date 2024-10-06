Open Menu

Israel Pounds Lebanon Ahead Of Hamas Attack Anniversary

Published October 06, 2024

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A fireball lit up the sky and smoke billowed over Beirut on Sunday as Israel unleashed intense strikes targeting Hezbollah, almost a year since the Hamas attack that sparked war in Gaza.

In Gaza, Israel's military said it encircled the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza after indications Hamas was rebuilding despite nearly a year of devastating air strikes and fighting.

As another strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati appealed to the international community to put pressure on Israel for a ceasefire.

Israel is on high alert ahead of Monday's anniversary of Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack which triggered the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Israel has now turned its focus northwards to Hezbollah, Hamas's ally in Lebanon, and has vowed to avenge an Iranian missile attack.

Lebanon's official National news Agency said Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold was hit by more than 30 strikes, with a petrol station and a medical supplies warehouse also hit.

"The strikes were like an earthquake," said shopkeeper Mehdi Zeiter, 60.

Israel's military said it struck weapons storage facilities and infrastructure while taking measures "to mitigate the risk of harming civilians".

AFPTV footage showed a massive fireball over a residential area, followed by a loud bang and secondary explosions. Smoke still billowed from the site after dawn.

In the Sabra area, near the southern suburbs, dozens of people, some carrying bags on foot and others on motorbikes, fled one of the most intense bombardments of the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Hezbollah said it fired rockets at Israeli forces during a casualty evacuation, used artillery at another site in the south and launched assault drones on an Israeli military base.

Lebanon's education minister said the start of the new school year was being postponed until November 4 because of "security risks".

