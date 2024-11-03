Open Menu

Israel Pounds Lebanon As Netanyahu Visits The Border

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Israel pounds Lebanon as Netanyahu visits the border

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Lebanon said Sunday an air strike killed three people near Sidon in the south as more bombs hit the east and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited his country's northern border.

The latest attacks on eastern Lebanon came after Israel warned it would again hit Hezbollah targets there.

Netanyahu's office said the premier "visited the Lebanon border today", his second such trip in a month.

It came as Israel's military said more than 100 projectiles were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Sunday.

Several were intercepted, and some fell in unpopulated areas.

Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon have been at war since September 23, when Israel escalated cross-border air raids after a year of tit-for-tat exchanges of fire. A week later it sent in ground troops on "targeted raids".

Hezbollah said it was acting in support of Palestinian militants Hamas, whose unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7 last year triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

"The Israeli enemy's raid on Haret Saida resulted in an initial death toll of three people killed and nine others injured," Lebanon's health ministry said, referring to a densely populated area near Sidon.

Lebanon's official National news Agency (NNA) reported another Israeli strike south of Sidon, on the town of Ghaziyeh.

That strike hit a residential building, according to an AFP correspondent, who said a child was rescued from the rubble.

NNA said other Israeli strikes hit near a hospital in Tebnine, a town in the south Lebanon district of Bint Jbeil. Tebnine's major told AFP the hospital was significantly damaged.

Neither the Haret Saida strike nor those in Lebanon's south were preceded by an Israeli evacuation warning.

