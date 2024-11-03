Israel Pounds Lebanon As Netanyahu Visits The Border
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Lebanon said Sunday an air strike killed three people near Sidon in the south as more bombs hit the east and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited his country's northern border.
The latest attacks on eastern Lebanon came after Israel warned it would again hit Hezbollah targets there.
Netanyahu's office said the premier "visited the Lebanon border today", his second such trip in a month.
It came as Israel's military said more than 100 projectiles were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Sunday.
Several were intercepted, and some fell in unpopulated areas.
Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon have been at war since September 23, when Israel escalated cross-border air raids after a year of tit-for-tat exchanges of fire. A week later it sent in ground troops on "targeted raids".
Hezbollah said it was acting in support of Palestinian militants Hamas, whose unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7 last year triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.
"The Israeli enemy's raid on Haret Saida resulted in an initial death toll of three people killed and nine others injured," Lebanon's health ministry said, referring to a densely populated area near Sidon.
Lebanon's official National news Agency (NNA) reported another Israeli strike south of Sidon, on the town of Ghaziyeh.
That strike hit a residential building, according to an AFP correspondent, who said a child was rescued from the rubble.
NNA said other Israeli strikes hit near a hospital in Tebnine, a town in the south Lebanon district of Bint Jbeil. Tebnine's major told AFP the hospital was significantly damaged.
Neither the Haret Saida strike nor those in Lebanon's south were preceded by an Israeli evacuation warning.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From World
-
Crowd hurls mud, insults at Spanish royals, PM on visit to flood zone23 seconds ago
-
Iran president says potential ceasefire 'could affect' response to Israel32 seconds ago
-
South African police arrest 565 illegal miners2 hours ago
-
Israel launches deadly strike on south Lebanon as war grinds on2 hours ago
-
Thousands take to London streets demanding cleaner water2 hours ago
-
US election rivals race to photo finish2 hours ago
-
Football: Serie A results2 hours ago
-
Moldovans vote in tense election on EU future3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Week fosters Saudi-Pakistani cultural bonds through music, art, culinary experiences in Riy ..4 hours ago
-
South African police arrest 225 illegal miners6 hours ago
-
Spanish royals to visit flood-hit region as fresh downpours loom7 hours ago
-
Motta's Juventus up to third with 'important' Udinese win7 hours ago