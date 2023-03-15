UrduPoint.com

Israel Precluding Borrell's Visit Over Criticism Of Israeli Judicial Reform - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Israel's foreign ministry is trying to prevent EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell from visiting the country due to his critical comments about the Israeli government's judicial reform that has sparked mass protests, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources

Borrell has expressed his willingness to visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority, but the Israeli Foreign Ministry has signaled he was not welcome, the newspaper said.

"There's no reason to reward him (Borrell) for his conduct," an unnamed foreign ministry official was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, Borrell addressed the European Parliament and pointed to the alleged deterioration of democracy in Israel amid the crackdown on nationwide protests against the controversial judicial reform.

He also addressed the continuing Israeli violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, where deadly clashes happen regularly.

In January, Yariv Levin, the minister of justice in the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which includes religious and nationalist parties, announced a draft reform of Israel's judicial system. The proposed changes encompassed significantly curtailing the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and giving the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges. The reform sparked massive backlash. The opponents of the reform accuse the government of undermining Israel's democracy.

