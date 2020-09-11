UrduPoint.com
Israel Premier Announces Normalisation Deal With Bahrain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:17 PM

Israel premier announces normalisation deal with Bahrain

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Friday evening a normalisation deal between his country and Bahrain, less than a month after agreeing with the UAE to establish diplomatic ties

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Friday evening a normalisation deal between his country and Bahrain, less than a month after agreeing with the UAE to establish diplomatic ties.

"Citizens of Israel, I am moved to be able to tell you that this evening, we are reaching another peace agreement with another Arab country, Bahrain. This agreement adds to the historic peace with the United Arab Emirates," Netanyahu said in a Hebrew-language statement.

More Stories From World

