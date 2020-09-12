UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Premier Announces Normalisation Deal With Bahrain

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:12 PM

Israel premier announces normalisation deal with Bahrain

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Friday evening a normalisation deal between his country and Bahrain, less than a month after agreeing with the UAE to establish diplomatic ties

Jerusalem (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ):Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Friday evening a normalisation deal between his country and Bahrain, less than a month after agreeing with the UAE to establish diplomatic ties.

"Citizens of Israel, I am moved to be able to tell you that this evening, we are reaching another peace agreement with another Arab country, Bahrain. This agreement adds to the historic peace with the United Arab Emirates," Netanyahu said in a Hebrew-language statement.

Speculation among Israeli media had been rife since early on Friday evening that a deal with Bahrain had been secured.

The deal, announced also by US President Donald Trump and confirmed by a senior Bahraini official, means that Bahrain becomes the second Gulf state and the fourth Arab nation to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

Egypt made peace with the Jewish state in 1979 and Jordan did so in 1994.

The UAE and Israel announced they would establish diplomatic relations on August 13.

In the wake of that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo embarked on a regional tour, seeking to convince countries including Bahrain, Sudan and Oman to follow suit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel UAE Oman Trump Bahrain Sudan United Arab Emirates August Jew Media Agreement Arab Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Khan sought 33 deferment ..

14 minutes ago

8 arrested, narcotics, weapon seized

7 minutes ago

Iran ex-judiciary official gets 31 years for graft ..

7 minutes ago

TEVTA notifies Sector Skill Council printing and p ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan leadership key in getting to Afghan peace ..

7 minutes ago

'Punjab govt decides to launch import small agri a ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.