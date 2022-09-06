UrduPoint.com

Israel Prepared For Every Threat From Iran - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Israel Prepared for Every Threat From Iran - Prime Minister

Israel is prepared to stop any threat from Iran and ready for every scenario, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Israel is prepared to stop any threat from Iran and ready for every scenario, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday.

"It is still too early to know if we indeed succeeded in blocking the Iran deal, but Israel is prepared for any threat and any scenario," Lapid said during a visit to the Nevatim Air Force Base.

The prime minister added that as he and US President Joe Biden agreed, Israel has "free hands" when it comes to stopping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.

In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.

In December 2021, JCPOA parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal, but no definitive agreement has been reached. Since then, the parties have had several rounds of talks on the revival of the deal. These negotiations have gained momentum recently, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel saying last Wednesday that an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal would hopefully be reached in the next few days.

Last week, Yair Lapid said Israel would continue "to fight the agreement with full force".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Israel Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Visit Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States December 2015 2018 From Agreement Weapon

Recent Stories

Israeli Scientists Doubt Bats Were Source of COVID ..

Israeli Scientists Doubt Bats Were Source of COVID-19 Pandemic

52 seconds ago
 ECP issues notice to Rana Sana for 'violating code ..

ECP issues notice to Rana Sana for 'violating code of conduct' in NA-108

55 seconds ago
 UN Chief Raises Issue of Approving Russian Visas W ..

UN Chief Raises Issue of Approving Russian Visas With Senior US Officials - Spok ..

56 seconds ago
 Manhunt for second suspect in Canada stabbing spre ..

Manhunt for second suspect in Canada stabbing spree

59 seconds ago
 Mangla Dam Housing Authority meets to discuss rese ..

Mangla Dam Housing Authority meets to discuss resettlement of flood affectees

5 minutes ago
 Former US President Obama to Visit White House for ..

Former US President Obama to Visit White House for Unveiling of Portrait - Spoke ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.