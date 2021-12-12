TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) Tel Aviv is making preparations for a military option of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear bomb, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US officials during the talks in Washington, the Galei Tzahal radio reported Saturday, citing a top Israeli defense official.

The same source told reporters that Iran is about to produce enough Uranium to create a nuclear bomb, but "is not going to cross the line, understanding the significance (of this step)."

In August, France, Germany and the United Kingdom expressed concern about data provided by the International Atomic Energy Agency stating that Iran had produced uranium metal enriched to 20% for the first time and increased production capacity of uranium enriched to 60%.

In November, Iran said that it produced 210 kilograms (463 Pounds) of uranium enriched to 20% and at least 25 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi noted that only nuclear countries can demonstrate such production capacities.

In 2015, by China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and Iran concluded the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was designed to lift US sanctions from Iran in exchange for limiting Tehran's nuclear program. In 2018, US unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed tough sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

The seventh round of talks on restoration of the JCPOA began on November 29, with US-initiated break for consultations on December 3. The main topic of the negotiations is lifting US sanctions from Iran.