Israel Preparing To Respond To Iranian Missile Attack
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 02, 2024 | 01:53 PM
US media report that Israeli officials have indicated that Israel will attack within a few days, targeting Iran's oil facilities and strategic locations
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2024) Israel is also preparing to respond to missile attacks from Iran, the US media reported on Wednesday.
Iran had fired 190 ballistic missiles at Israel, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard claimed that 90% of these missiles successfully hit their targets.
On the other hand, Israeli officials said that most of the missiles fired by Iran were neutralized with the help of the U.S. Some missiles fell to the ground, but there were no casualties.
Following the attack from Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that a decisive response was given against the aggression of the Zionist state, while Iran's spiritual leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, warned that the next attack on Israel would be even more painful.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the Iranian attacks by affirming that they would adhere to their principle that anyone who attacks them will be met with a counterattack.
Additionally, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett demanded that the current Israeli government launch an attack on Iran in response to its missile strikes, stating that for the first time in 50 years, Israel has a significant opportunity to change the face of the middle East.
Regarding this, American media reports that Israeli officials have indicated that Israel will attack within a few days, targeting Iran's oil facilities and strategic locations.
Previously, Israel had attacked Hezbollah's headquarters in Lebanon, killing Hassan Nasrallah. In this context, the Israeli Prime Minister had stated that by killing Hassan, they had avenged the deaths of many Israelis.
