Israel Preparing to Resume International Flights From August 16 - Government

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Israeli government has instructed relevant ministries and departments to develop a plan to resume air traffic from August 16, the government press service said in a statement.

"The government commission on coronavirus has instructed the health, transport, foreign ministers and the National Security Council, following consultations with the relevant ministries, to promote the plan to 'open the skies' from August 16, which will soon be submitted for approval by the cabinet," the statement said following a special government meeting on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The decision to resume air travel was made despite the continuing increase in the coronavirus incidence in Israel. The transport, health and foreign ministers have been instructed to finalize the draft of the plan, which should help resume air traffic without the risk of a new surge in the disease incidence.