UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel President Gives Opposition Chief Lapid Mandate To Form Govt

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Israel president gives opposition chief Lapid mandate to form govt

Israel's president Wednesday gave opposition leader Yair Lapid a mandate to form a government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failed effort, following the nation's fourth inconclusive vote in less than two years

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Israel's president Wednesday gave opposition leader Yair Lapid a mandate to form a government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failed effort, following the nation's fourth inconclusive vote in less than two years.

"I have spoken to Yair Lapid and told him I am giving him the (28-day) mandate," President Reuven Rivlin said, adding that it was clear that the centrist former television anchor "has the best chance to form a government".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote TV Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Electronic voting machines to ensure transparency ..

59 seconds ago

Nadal cruises into Madrid last 16, Barty faces sur ..

1 minute ago

US service sector continues expansion in April, pa ..

1 minute ago

DC chair District Polio Eradication Committee meet ..

1 minute ago

German car sales up in April but market still stra ..

4 minutes ago

Covid Indian variant detected in Kenya: health min ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.