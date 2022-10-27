Israel President Says 'Extremely Pleased' to See Reaction to Alleged Anti-Semitism by Ye

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Israeli President Isaac Herzog told CNN that he is extremely pleased to see the public backlash against the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for his alleged anti-Semitic comments during recent media appearances and on social media.

"I am extremely pleased to see this overwhelming reaction against the comments by Kanye West," Herzog said in an interview on Wednesday.

Ye lost several business deals, including with sportswear giant Adidas, after his comments that many considered to be anti-Semitic went viral.

In recent interviews and social media posts, Ye claimed that Jewish people hold disproportionate power in the media and music industries and that black people are the real Jewish people - remarks deemed anti-Semitic by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Ye's remarks advance anti-Semitic tropes that could be leveraged by conspiracy theorists and extremist groups, the ADL said in a statement on his comments.

Ye's comments also led to social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram (banned in Russia) to remove his accounts for violating their speech policies. In response, Ye announced his intent to purchase the social media platform Parler.

The backlash also included the termination of Ye's financial ties to JP Morgan Chase, the relationship with his talent agency and deals with clothing companies Balenciaga, Gap and Foot Locker.

Last week, Ye spoke with former US President Donald Trump and made plans to have dinner with the artist in the future amid Trump's own allegations of anti-Semitism for claiming the Jewish community in te United States was not grateful for his support of Israel.

ADL chief Jonathan Greenblatt called Trump's remarks insulting and disgusting.