Israel Pressured To Protect Gaza Civilians As Fighting Encircles Hospital

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Israel faced growing calls Saturday to protect civilians in Gaza as its battle with Hamas encircled the territory's main hospital, where an aid agency described the situation as "catastrophic".

The Hamas government and the hospital's director said a strike on the key health facility on Friday killed 13 people. They accused Israel of being responsible -- a claim that was impossible to verify.

"We call on all international and Arab parties to immediately intervene to stop the targeting of hospitals in Gaza," said a spokesman for the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, Ahsraf Al-Qudra.

Aid agency Doctors Without Borders said it was was "extremely concerned" about the safety of patients and medical staff at Al-Shifa hospital.

"Over the last few hours, the attacks against Al-Shifa Hospital have dramatically intensified," it said in a statement posted online on Saturday morning.

"Our staff at the hospital have reported a catastrophic situation inside just few hours ago."

Maher Sharif, a nurse heading to the Al-Shifa hospital when it was struck on Friday, described how people threw themselves to the ground.

"I saw dead bodies, including women and children," she said, according to a statement by Doctors Without Borders.

"The scene was horrific."

